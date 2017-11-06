Reports: Paradise Papers link Bono to Malta firm for shopping centre

U2 frontman Bono is among a line-up of high-profile celebrities to be named in the Paradise Papers, it is reported.

According to the Guardian, the Dublin singer is alleged to have used a company based in Malta, a low tax jurisdiction, to pay for a share in a shopping centre based in Lithuania.

The leaked papers reportedly reveal that Bono, under his real name Paul Hewson, was an investor in the Maltese company Nude Estates, which bought the shopping centre.

Bono's spokeswoman told the paper that he was a "passive, minority investor in Nude Estates Malta Ltd, a company that was legally registered in Malta until it was voluntarily wound up in 2015".

The tax arrangements of Bono and his band U2 have come under fire in the past.

In 2009, protesters outside the Department of Finance accused him robbing the world's poorest people by storing some of his wealth in a tax haven in the Netherlands.

At the time, the band's manager, Paul McGuiness, said U2 paid taxes all over the world and operated "in a tax-efficient manner".

In 2011, a protest was held against the band's tax status during their set at Glastonbury, with activists inflating a 20ft balloon emblazoned with the message "U Pay Your Tax 2".