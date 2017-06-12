Reports of teenagers hospitalised after shooting incident in Ballymun
There have been localised reports of a double shooting in the Ballymun area of Dublin.
#Breakingnews..Double shooting at Shangan,Ballymun...— Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) June 12, 2017
Two teenagers were rushed to hospital with gun-shot wounds, according to reports.
They were taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment on minor injuries.
#Breakingnews...Photo of Ballymun Shooting.. pic.twitter.com/FBkalWSJBx— Padraig O'Reilly (@padraig_reilly) June 12, 2017
