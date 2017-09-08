Reports of developers asking €500k for apartments for social housing

A Labour spokesperson has said that the high prices being quoted by developers for building social housing in Dalkey show the need to cap the price of building land.

Joanna Tuffy said that a developer is reportedly asking Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council for more than €500,000 for each apartments for social housing in Dalkey.

Ms Tuffy compared this to 3 bed houses in Poppintree which were sold to famililies for €160,000 by O'Cualann, a not for profit housing body.

She said the difference in price highlights the need for legislation to be passed by the Oireachtas to cap the price of building lands.

"The impact of the current housing crisis is devastating but it won’t be the last unless the Oireachtas grasps the nettle and legislates to cap the price of building land to ensure that housing is affordable in future," said Ms Tuffy.