Reports: Irishman stabbed at Portugese holiday resort

An Irishman has been stabbed at a Portugese holiday resort, it has been reported.

Media reports state that the victim was knifed during an altercation with two men.

The incident took place at Praia da Rocha, near Portimao at around 5am Sunday morning.

The Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade have said they aware of the case and stands ready to provide assistance if requested.

The Irish Independent reports that the man was taken to a hospital in Lisbon for treatment and an investigation is ongoing by Policia Judiciaria, which is the Portugese police.