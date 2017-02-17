Reports: Irish man dies after being stabbed in Australia

An Irish man in his 30s has died after being stabbed in Australia according to reports.

Media reports state that police in Australia are investigating after a man was stabbed in the neck at a house.

About 12.20am, emergency serves were called to a home on Watson Road, Padstow, following reports a man was injured.

A 30-year-old man was found outside the home with a stab wound to his neck. According to police he was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.

Three women and a man were reportedly at the home when a second man, known to the women, attended the property and an altercation broke out.

The women were not injured during the incident but a 35-year-old man sustained minor injuries.

The man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Bankstown Police Station where police say they are currently assisting with inquiries.

The Department of Foreign Affairs say they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance to his family.

