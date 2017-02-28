Reports into foster home abuse allegations to be published today

Two HSE reports into allegations of abuse at a foster home in Waterford will be published today.

The Conal Devine report reveals that a young woman with profound intellectual disabilities - known as Grace - suffered significant physical injuries before finally being removed from the home in 2009.

The Resilience Ireland report deals with a further 46 young people who went through the same home between 1993 and 2013.

The families of the victims were briefed yesterday.

Political editor with the Irish Examiner, Daniel McConnell, said that the reports raise serious questions.

"Most crucially from the State's point of view is that it shows a remarkable failure by health officials over that 20-year period to, number one, intervene to make sure that Grace's safety was secured, but two, even when allegations, serious allegations, were flagged and made known to the Gardaí, and to health officials, nothing was done," he said.

"She was literally left to languish and remain at risk for many, many years."