Reporters thought they were in middle of Garda raid, Regency Hotel murder trial hears

A reporter has told the Regency Hotel murder trial he thought a garda raid was taking place on the day of the shooting.

Patrick Hutch (aged 25) of Champions Avenue, Dublin 1, is pleading not guilty to the murder of David Byrne (aged 34) at the Regency Hotel in Dublin on February 5, 2016.

Reporter Robin Schiller went to the Regency Hotel on February 5, 2016, along with photographer Colm O’Riordan.

Mr Schiller, who is from Independent News and Media, said they were at the boxing weigh-in and left just before 2.30pm.

He said he was at the front of the hotel where he heard a loud bang and two people ran out and said "It's all kicking off in there."

Gardaí at the hotel after the incident on February 5, 2016. Pic: Collins

He told the court he then saw what he believed were three gardaí from the Emergency Response Unit enter the hotel.

He said one of them pointed a gun at him and told him to "get down" and he was then told to "get the f** out of here".

He said he called his news desk as he thought a garda raid was taking place.

He later heard someone shouting "He’s not in there, I couldn’t find him".

Photographer Colm O’Riordan told the court he saw two men in what appeared to be garda uniforms enter the hotel that day.

He also thought they were from the Emergency Response Unit and he took photos of them.

He said Robin Schiller said "they should get out of there".

- Digital desk