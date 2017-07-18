Report to criticise Garda boss and deputies over garda college scandal

The Garda Commissioner, Nóirín O'Sullivan, is set to be criticised by a Public Accounts Committee report, which says she failed in her duty to report financial issues at Templemore.

The report out this afternoon will criticise Ms O'Sullivan for not informing the State's auditor about the problems when she first learned of them.

As previously reported by the Irish Examiner, the report will find Ms O’Sullivan failed in her duties by not informing the Department of Justice or the Comptroller and Auditor General quickly enough of the scale of the crisis at the college.

It will also find senior gardaí attempted to keep the issue "in-house" and to prevent full transparency on what was taking place, in addition to raising serious concerns about the use of public money at the garda college.