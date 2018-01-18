Report shows rise in racist incidents in Ireland last year

Racist incidents jumped by a third in the first half of 2017.

The European Network Against Racism say there were 330 incidents on its iReport.ie site from January to June last year.

That is up from 245 in the same period the previous year.

Director of ENAR Ireland, Shane O'Curry, says the climate internationally is contributing to the problem.

They are calling on the Government to do more in tackling the issue.

Mr O'Curry said: "Especially when you consider the climate internationally with regards to racism with the Trump effect, the Brexit effect, the increase in authoritarianism and racism and xenophobia across Europe, the increased islamophobia and the increased activity from far-right groups."