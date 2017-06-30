Report shows Ireland has just had six months of the biggest house price rises in last 12 years

House prices nationally have risen by more than €2,000 a month over the last 12 months, according to the latest House Price Report from daft.ie this morning.

It also shows that the national average list price during the second quarter of the year was €240,000 - that is more than 11% higher than the same time last year.

Ronan Lyons, the author of the report, says there are continued strong increases in house prices.

He said: "The increase between March and June this year was 4.3% and that's the same as we saw between December and March.

"Both of those increases are among the biggest we've seen in a three-month period over the last 10 or 12 years.

"So, put together we've seen very big increases in house prices over the six-month period, and that's not just in Dublin, it's also true in most parts of the country."