Report recommends Dubiners should be able to vote for mayor

People living in Dublin should be allowed to vote for a mayor, according to a new report.

The report also recommends one directly-elected mayor overseeing all four local authorities.

Senator Kevin Humphreys believes it is a good idea, and hopes it happens.

"There has been a fear, in many ways, that we would see a celebrity mayor. If that's what the people decide so be it," he said.

"What I think you will get is someone elected that really has Dublin's interest at heart and is passionate about our city.

"It'll be good for foreign direct investment, it'll be good for the planning of the city and it'll be good for our infrastructure."