Report: Over 56,000 people treated for problem alcohol use between 2009 and 2015

Over 56,000 people in Ireland were treated for problem alcohol use between 2009 and 2015.

Latest figures from the Health Research Board also shows nearly 4 out of 10 cases were treated in residential facilities.

During 2015 over 7,616 people sought treatment for alcohol as a main problem drug compared to 4,732 for opiates.

The average age of those treated for problem alcohol use was 41 in 2015. Two thirds of the cases were male.

If you or a family member has been affected by problem alcohol use, you can find information and support here.