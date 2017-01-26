Report on Medicial Cannabis welcomed

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny has welcomed the publication of an Oireachtas Health Committee report on Medicinal Cannabis.

He says it's a very encouraging step on the way towards passing the PBP bill to make cannabis-based medicines available for those who need them.

Deputy Kenny says the bill can relieve the suffering of tens of thousands of people in Ireland who need safe medical access to cannabis based medicines: "We put the legislation forward in July for the medicinal use of cannabis in Ireland.

"Thousands of people could benefit.

"It is vitally important that the TDs and the medical professionals could row in with legislation that will be finalised before the summer."