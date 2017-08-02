Report on achieving peaceful reunification published today

The first report on how to achieve a peaceful reunification of Ireland will be published today.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement says the Government must now open up dialogue on the future of the island.

The report comes at a time of uncertainty for the North in particular, as the UK works its way out of the European Union.

Senator Mark Daly served as Rapporteur for the study.

"What we have to look at and learn from is the lessons of Brexit," he said.

"What you don't do is have a referendum and then tell people what their future's going to look like.

"What you do is you outline the future and map that and discuss it in great detail, allaying the concerns of all the communities on both sides and also engaging the experts"