Report: Nun alleged to have blocked unmarried mother's promotion at catholic school

The Education Minister insists discrimination is not tolerated in our schools following allegations an unmarried mother was denied a promotion in a catholic school.

The Irish Mail on Sunday says a nun intervened to stop the teacher, who had a baby outside marriage, from becoming the deputy principal.

It is also claimed a protestant teacher at another school failed to get a promotion because of his religion.

Richard Bruton has been responding to the allegations.

He said: "First of all, there is an investigation underway so I can't comment on the detail of any individual allegation but on the wider front we will not tolerate discrimination of any sort within our education system and we have laws and procedures to protect that."