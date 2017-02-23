Report: Italian police arrest Irish man after his Chinese wife goes missing on cruise

An Irish man is in custody in Italy after his Chinese wife went missing on a cruise.

The 45-year-old, believed to be from Dublin, was arrested at an airport in Rome after the crew realised his wife had not disembarked.

They had been on a 10-day cruise around the Mediterranean with their two children.

It is being reported that when the cruise returned to the port from where it set off, the Irish family left.

However, the crew did a roll call and it transpired that the Chinese woman, the wife of the Irish man, was missing.

Eventually the Irish man was traced to Rome Ciampino Airport where he was arrested with his two children.