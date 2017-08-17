Report: Irishman dies after being shot during car-jacking in Mexico

A man from Co Louth is reported to have been killed in Mexico.

Local media have reported that the 29-year-old Irishman had been shot in a car-jacking in Lazaro Cardenas in the State of Michoacán.

He was travelling with his girlfriend who is from the US.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not clear but local reports have said that he was alive for a number of hours after the shooting, but could not get help from passers-by.

While the man is understood to have been travelling on an Irish passport, it is said he had a British driving licence.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has says it is aware of the case and is providing assistance.