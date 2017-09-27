Report indicates suicide rate going down in Ireland

Ireland's suicide rate has stabilised since the economic crash and early data suggests it is decreasing, according to a HSE report.

The National Office for Suicide Prevention Annual Report says that more than 80% of cases involve men.

Instances of self-harm also seem to be stabilising.

Just over 8,900 people were seen at hospitals last year in cases of self harm, which is in line with the 2015 figure.

Read the report in full here:

If you feel suicidal, please contact Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org