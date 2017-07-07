Report finds rise in number of children being admitted to adult mental health services

The continued admission of children to adult mental health services is completely unacceptable, according to the Mental Health Commission.

While the number of admissions fell last year by almost 30%, figures are rising again this year with 44 children admitted to adult services from January to May, says the regulator of services.

That compares to 36 admissions for the same period in 2016.

The Mental Health Commission says a possible reason for the rise is a reduced number of beds for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, in part due to a shortage of personnel.