Report finds homeless families have 'no access to decent nutritious food'

Homelessness is having a stark impact on the nutrition of families, according to a new report from charity Focus Ireland.

The report is warning of the difficulties families in emergency accommodation are facing in accessing healthy meals.

It comes as the latest homelessness figures show almost 8,000 people are now homeless in Ireland.

Director of Advocacy in Focus Ireland, Mike Allen, said: "Some numbers are to do with the quality of nutrition in that there is no cooking facilities in the rooms they are in, so they are forced into eating noodles and instant pasta, chicken and chips, pizza.

"There is no access to decent nutritious food for these families at any time. So it is expensive and not very good nutrition."