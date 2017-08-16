Report finds 91% of rental properties beyond reach for those dependent on housing benefits

A new report shows 91% of rental properties are beyond the reach of people dependent on state housing benefits.

The report from the Simon Communities shows people are being locked out of the private rental sector as just 9% of homes available to rent were within the criteria for rent supplement and HAP payments.

The study carried out at the beginning of August found just 630 properties available to rent in eleven locations, representing a fall of 45% in May 2015 .

Spokesperson for the Simon Communities, Niamh Randall has said the study revealed some interesting findings.

"Only 9% of properties available to rent across the snapshot study period were available to those in receipt of rent supplement and housing assistance payments," she said.

"There was just one property available for people who were single and just two properties available for couples.

"There were no properties available in Galway, Sligo or Portlaoise."