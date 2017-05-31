Repeat sex offenders to face lengthier jail sentences under new proposals

Repeat sex offenders will face lengthier jail sentences under new proposals due to come before the Dáil, writes Elaine Loughlin, Irish Examiner Political Reporter.

Independent Alliance TD Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, is to introduce a Bill that will see repeat sex offenders put behind bars for longer.

The Bill would mean that a convicted sex offender who has a previous conviction for either the same or another scheduled offence must serve at least three-quarters of the maximum sentence for that further offence.

Launching the Bill, Mr Moran said he first became of the issue of sentencing when he met sexual assault survivor and campaigner Debbie Cole while out canvassing last year.

Ms Cole, who attended the launch this morning was raped in 1989 by a man who she had met on a night out.

She said: "The case went on for little over two years and he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison.

"He ended up in the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum, where he would send me out love letters, I had never met this man before but he would send me out love letters telling me that although our relationship had started on rocky ground it could blossom, all this type of ridiculous stuff."

The man has since been sentenced a number of other times but has gone on to commit similar offences after being let out.

"I realise that criminals in this country have rights, but where are my rights? I have the right to listen to the news or open a newspaper without having this guy's name to the forefront in the newspaper and bringing back the memories of what I had to go through," she said.