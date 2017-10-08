Repealing the 8th Amendment 'the absolute imperative and priority', says McDonald

Repealing the 8th Amendment is imperative and a priority, according to the Sinn Féin Deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The party has previously said that it is in favour of abortion in cases of rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormality.

An Oireachtas Committee is currently reviewing the recommendations of the Citizens' Assembly.

It is due to issue a report by the end of the year and the Government will decide on the wording of the referendum early in 2018.

Deputy McDonald today reiterated her pro-choice position.

"I think the absolute imperative and priority is to repeal the 8th Amendment from the constitution," she said.

"My politics and my view is decidedly pro-choice, I will vote for and I will campaign for the repeal the 8th Amendment .

"That is the position of Sinn Féin."