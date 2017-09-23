Repeal the 8th campaign to hold Munster day of action

A day of action is being held in Munster in support of the campaign to Repeal the 8th Amendment.

It comes after the Oireachtas Committee on the matter met for the first time this week.

In Cork, there will be a demonstration, a games event and poster making, while there will be also be a march in Waterford.

People will also be able to sign up for buses to Dublin for next Saturday's annual March for Choice.

Kathy D'Arcy from Rebels for Choice is encouraging everyone to get involved.

"We've decided to have a Munster day of action today, to inspire people to take part in the March For Choice, which is happening in Dublin on September 30," she said.

"This is the sixth year of the March for Choice, and it's bigger every year.

"This year it's going to be extremely big, it's going to be the last march before the referendum, and we're hoping to have a really strong Cork contingent at the march."