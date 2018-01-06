Repeal of 8th amendment will leave unborn children defenceless, says Archbishop

The Catholic Primate of All Ireland’s addressed the issue of a possible referendum on the 8th amendment to the constitution.



Archbishop Eamonn Martin’s says repealing the Article "will leave unborn children defenceless, and completely at the mercy of whatever abortion laws are introduced in Ireland - both immediately, and in the future".



In a pastoral message, marking Nollaig Na MBan or Little Christmas, he also re-iterated the church’s teaching where a seriously-ill pregnant woman requires medical treatment.



The Oireachtas committee looking at the 8th amendment has recommended abortions be allowed for any reason up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy.



