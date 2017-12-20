Reopening of Stepaside Garda Station may only be temporary measure

Gardaí have said the reopening of Stepaside Garda Station in Dublin may only be a temporary measure.

A garda report suggests Stepaside may provide cover while a new station is built elsewhere.

The re-opening of Stepaside Garda Station has been mired in controversy with suggestions its re-establishment was only assured by the intervention of Shane Ross.

The Transport Minister has denied any stroke politics took place and gardaí have written to the Office of Public Works to start the process of reopening Stepaside and five other former garda stations.

However, in that report they say it may only be a temporary measure.

Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll said serious consideration should be given to building a new station in Cherrywood.

It is estimated by 2030 there will be an additional 7,700 homes in the area and a population of 30,000 left with limited garda cover.

He notes timelines would be important and suggests Stepaside could be opened on an interim basis to provide cover if it were to take until 2030 to build a new station at Cherrywood.

The gardaí say it would be prudent to establish if a new station is viable in Cherrywood before committing to reopening Stepaside.