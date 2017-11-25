Renua Ireland ready to field 17 candidates if General Election is called

Renua Ireland says it has 17 candidates ready to put forward if a General Election is called.

The party is holding its conference and AGM in Tullamore Court Hotel in Co Offaly.

They will be discussing the 8th Amendment, housing, crime and taxation as well as the future of the party under the leadership of John Leahy.

Cllr. Leahy said that the country does not want to go to the polls again, but if it comes to it, the party is ready to hit the ground running.

"We would prefer, naturally enough, if there wasn't an election, and I don't think the general public want an election, there's too much at stake at the moment, in terms of Brexit, in terms of the Finance Bill, and I suppose in terms of people's own privacy in terms of coming to Christmas and knocking on doors," he said.

"I don't think there's a sentiment out there that wants this."