Rentokil have revealed Ireland's most fly-infested county so far this year

Dublin is the most fly-infested county in Ireland, according to Rentokil.

The capital accounts for almost a fifth of all fly infestation call-outs.

It is followed by Galway, Kerry and Cork, which all reported high levels of the insects this year.

    The top 10 counties for fly call-outs so far this year are:

  • Dublin - 18%
  • Galway - 16%
  • Kerry - 14%
  • Cork - 12%
  • Limerick - 5%
  • Sligo - 5%
  • Mayo - 4%
  • Kildare - 4%
  • Meath - 3%
  • Tipperary - 3%

