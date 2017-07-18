Rentokil have revealed Ireland's most fly-infested county so far this year
Dublin is the most fly-infested county in Ireland, according to Rentokil.
The capital accounts for almost a fifth of all fly infestation call-outs.
It is followed by Galway, Kerry and Cork, which all reported high levels of the insects this year.
- The top 10 counties for fly call-outs so far this year are:
- Dublin - 18%
- Galway - 16%
- Kerry - 14%
- Cork - 12%
- Limerick - 5%
- Sligo - 5%
- Mayo - 4%
- Kildare - 4%
- Meath - 3%
- Tipperary - 3%
