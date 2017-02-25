Renewed calls for Garda Commissioner to consider her position as Charleton Tribunal set to begin

With the Charleton Tribunal set to begin on Monday, there have been renewed calls for the Garda Commissioner to consider her position.

The inquiry is set to investigate whether a smear campaign was orchestrated by senior Gardaí against whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

The Charleton Tribunal, which starts on Monday at Dublin Castle, will examine allegations made by Superintendent Dave Taylor, the former head of the Garda press office, who says he was instructed to smear the Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

It will also examine the circumstances of the Tusla file created against him, which carried false allegations of sex abuse against McCabe.

But there have been growing questions about the ability of Garda Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan to carry out her role while the tribunal is underway.

The head of the Policing Authority, Josephine Feehily, yesterday expressed concern that the commissioner's focus on policing matters might be 'distracted' by the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Former Attorney General Michael McDowell and Labour TD Brendan Howlin are among those who have called on Commissioner O'Sullivan to step aside, while Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said she should 'assess where she stands'.