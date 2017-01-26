Renewed appeal to find Tyrone man Gerard Conway missing since 2007

The family of a Tyrone man say they have been left "broken" by his disappearance almost ten years ago.

A renewed appeal is being launched today in a bid to find Gerard Conway who was last seen in Cookstown in February of 2007.

Gerard was 32 when he was last seen and despite cross border searches and reported sightings in England, he has never been been found.

The Conway family say Gerard suffered a bi-polar disorder and fear something untoward may have happened to him.

In a statement they said until he gets in touch, or his remains are found, it will be impossible for them to move on or grieve properly.

Detectives leading the case say they still have no definite leads as to what has become of Gerard.

They'll be launching a new Online and Poster appeal for information in the days ahead and have asked anyone with information to come forward.