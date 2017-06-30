Renewed appeal for Wicklow man missing for nearly two years

Gardaí and Crimestoppers have renewed their appeal for information on a man missing for the past two years.

Wicklow man Barry Corcoran was last seen on Cremona Road in Ballyfermot on the night of Monday, July 6, 2015.

He is described as five foot 11 inches in height, of thin build, with short grey hair and blue eyes.

Barry walks with a slight shuffle and also has an old scar on the bridge of his nose.

When last seen he was wearing a dark rain jacket, blue jeans and black Puma runners.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously or any Garda Station.

A reward may be offered if the information significantly helps the investigation.