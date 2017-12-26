Renewed appeal for help tracing missing teen in Dublin

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Sandyford, Co.Dublin.

15-year-old Ned Cash Connors was last seen on November 29, 2017 boarding an inbound Luas at Kilmacud Luas stop.

He is described as being 5’ 3" in height, slim build, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and runners.

Gardaí believe that Ned may be in the Athlone/Mullingar area of Westmeath or perhaps Bray/Dublin.