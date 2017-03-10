Religious groups defend contributions to child abuse redress scheme

A number of religious groups have been defending their contribution to the cost of the child abuse redress scheme.

It follows reports that just 13% has been received, of the promised 50-50 compensation split with the State.

The Christian Brothers say they are on course to fulfilling their voluntary pledge with €24m paid already and another €10m on the way.

The Sisters of Mercy says it has honoured all of its commitments - and the Oblates of Mary Immaculate, who managed St Conleth's Reformatory in Daingean on behalf of the state until 1971, says it paid it's voluntary contribution in full in 2013.

Initial estimates placed the cost of the redress scheme at €250m euro, but the final bill is over €1.5bn.