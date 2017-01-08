Regina Doherty open to coalition with Sinn Fein

Back to Ireland Home

A Fine Gael cabinet member says she would not have a difficulty with serving in a coalition with Sinn Fein.

In an interview in the Sunday Independent Government chief whip Regina Doherty has expressed admiration for some of Sinn Fein's TDs.

The remarks are likely to provoke controversy within the Fine Gael party.

At the last election the Taoiseach consistently ruled out the idea of sharing power with Sinn Fein.
KEYWORDS: regina doherty, sinn fein, fine gael

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland