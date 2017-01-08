Regina Doherty open to coalition with Sinn Fein

A Fine Gael cabinet member says she would not have a difficulty with serving in a coalition with Sinn Fein.

In an interview in the Sunday Independent Government chief whip Regina Doherty has expressed admiration for some of Sinn Fein's TDs.

The remarks are likely to provoke controversy within the Fine Gael party.

At the last election the Taoiseach consistently ruled out the idea of sharing power with Sinn Fein.