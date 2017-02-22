Refugees 'need more legal advice' to complete 60-page asylum application

The Irish Refugee Council has called for extra resources to help people deal with changes to the asylum process here.

It says a rush to implement a new asylum procedure should not be at the expense of quality legal advice and representation.

CEO Nick Henderson says asking people to complete a 60-page questionnaire within 20 working days has created understandable alarm.

"Unfortunately there isn't sufficient legal advice out there to assist people in this process," he said.

"We at the Irish Refugee Council can't overestimate how important it is for someone to get legal advice to complete this document.

"It's a document in which somebody explains their reasons why they shouldn't be returned to their country. Legal advice is essential."