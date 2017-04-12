Recruitment drive for Garda Reserve starts tomorrow

More Garda Reserve places will be on offer from tomorrow, as a new recruitment drive begins.

Over 200 Reserves have progressed through the system to pursue a full-time career with the Gardaí.

The application process will run over the next three weeks and anyone aged between 18 to 60 can apply.

This recruitment drive follows a Government commitment to increase the strength of the Reserves by 2021.
