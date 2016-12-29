Recruitment day aims to encourage Irish emigrants home for Christmas to stay

Irish emigrants home for Christmas are being urged to explore job opportunities here.

Home for Work recruitment days are being held in Cork, Athlone, Galway and Sligo today, aimed at enticing people to return to Ireland.

Roles are available in science, engineering, accountancy, IT, HR and sales and marketing.

Michelle Murphy, director of recruitment company and event organiser Collins McNicholas said: "All of our clients that we're representing today have vacancies either currently or will have in the very early new year, and it really just shows that the economy is starting to move in the right direction.

"So those talented individuals that left Ireland from years back are now in demand and we'd love to see them, if they're at home for the Christmas holidays, and to come along to meet us in the various locations."