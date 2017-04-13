Record 9,500 patients on trolleys last month

A record 9,500 patients ended up on hospital trolleys last month, the highest number for the month of March in over a decade, writes Catherine Shanahan.

This is despite the provision of extra acute beds, transitional care beds and step down beds, as well as additional home care packages and expansion of community intervention teams under the Winter Initiative Plan, as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) pointed out.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) recorded the highest trolley figure nationwide in March, at 716.

Second highest was University Hospital Limerick (UHL) at 699, followed by University Hospital Galway (UHG) at 638.

An INMO analysis of March trolley figures from 2006-2017 shows