Receiver secures injunction as couple told to vacate ’Dallas style mansion’

A bank appointed receiver has secured a High Court injunction granting him possession of "a palatial eight bedroom mansion" described as being similar to something that featured in the popular 1980s TV series "Dallas", reports Ann O’Loughlin.

The injunction was granted by Mr Justice Paul Gilligan in respect of a property known as the Grange or Grange House Ballyboughal, Co Dublin against Jeremiah otherwise Jerry Donovan and his wife Bridget Donovan.

Grange House, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin. Picture: mansionglobal.com

The injunction, which is to remain in place pending the final outcome of the dispute, requires the Donovans to hand over vacant possession of the property.

The Judge said the property must be vacated by close of business on Friday. The Judge also ruled the receiver should work with an auctioneer appointed by the Donovan’s to sell the property.

The injunction was sought by insolvency practioner George Maloney, who was appointed as receiver over the property in May.

The application was opposed. In a sworn statement to the Court Mrs Donovan said the property is her private residence but she spent some time away from the property visiting family members.

In June Mr Maloney, represented in the proceedings by Rossa Fanning SC, secured possession of the property which at the time was unoccupied, however some weeks later defendants broke back in.

They refused to vacate it or provide access to Mr Maloney’s staff. The property has eight bedrooms, five reception rooms, six bathrooms, a swimming pool, a pool room, a helicopter hanger and a bar called Donovans.

Counsel described the property as similar to something one might see in the popular 1980s television programme ’Dallas’.

The receiver also discovered the property has been marketed by the Donovans for sale on a website called www.mansionglobal.com on with an asking prices of US$7m.

Mr Maloney was appointed as receiver by KBC bank last May following the defendant’s alleged failure to satisfy a demand of €1.2m which the bank said was due and owing on loans it advanced to them in 2003 and 2005.

Opposing the injunction application Mr McEntagart said Mrs Donovan rejects claims by the receiver that she lives in the UK. The property which was transferred into her name in 2009 is her principle private residence and claimed the bank was well aware of this.

It was also her case that the bank or the receiver are not entitled to sell the property. Ho0wever she accepted that she has advertised the property for sale.

Counsel also submitted as the property was not abandoned the receiver was not entitled to an order possession. He could only obtain such an order from the Circuit Court, and in regards to this property no such order had been made or granted, counsel submitted.

Mr Justice Gilligan said he was satisfied to grant the injunction, but said that any legal points raised by Mr McEntargart could be considered at the full hearing of the action.