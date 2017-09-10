Reaction to Commissioner's retirement: Howlin welcomes news as first step to new leadership

Labour Party Leader Brendan Howlin TD has welcomed the decision of the Garda Commissioner to stand down from her position as in the "the interests of policing and the urgently required reform of An Garda Síochána that we have new leadership in the force".

Mr Howlin said he recognised the decades of service that Commissioner O'Sullivan has given the State but said the new Garda Commissioner will be the first to be appointed by Government on the recommendation of the Policing Authority.

"There clearly must be an international competition with clear criteria set out by the Authority to fulfil the reform agenda.

"I have confidence that the Policing Authority will successfully achieve that task.

"I have always said that this was not a issue of changing one individual but a culture, and the new Commissioner must be resourced to ensure that cultural change comes about.

"Meanwhile it is important that the thousands of men and women of An Garda Síochána continue to be supported in the critically important work they do on behalf of the citizens of our State."

SOCIAL DEMOCRATS

The Garda Commissioner’s departure must be start of wider clear out, The Social Democrats have said tonight.

The party tonight welcomed the announcement by the Garda Commissioner that she is retiring but stressed it must be the first step in robust efforts to rebuild internal morale and public confidence in the force.

The party’s co-leader Róisín Shortall TD said the departure of the Garda Commissioner must be the start of a fundamental clear out at the top of An Garda Síochána.

"It is crucial that this is only the first step in a wider effort to rebuild the force from the ground up. Leadership and accountability are not about securing scalps, but about ensuring that our police force undergoes the radical and transformative changes needed to rebuild morale and ensure public confidence and trust.

“It is unfortunate that it took so long for the Commissioner to realise that she had lost all credibility and authority at the helm of an organisation mired in controversy over financial irregularities at Templemore, the penalty points scandal, the denigration of whistle blowers, and the latest revelations of falsified breath tests on a massive scale.

“It is also very difficult to comprehend how Fine Gael and its government partners saw fit to repeatedly defend the Garda Commissioner and allow her to remain in her post. We now need to see swift moves to tackle the pervasive cultural problems and appalling institutional practices that have brought An Garda Síochána to such a low ebb in recent times.”