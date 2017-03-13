Rare opportunity to see life from perspectives of people with autism

The public are being offered a rare opportunity tonight to see life from the perspectives of those living with autism.

One in 65 school children in Ireland have been diagnosed with autism.

The RTÉ One documentary Autism And Me explores the autism spectrum through the experiences of a number of Irish children, teenagers and young adults.

Dylan Burke, Lee Burke, Fiacre Ryan, Hughie Malone, Niamh Biddulph and Adam Harris. Credit: Jenny McCarthy.

Amongst the participants is autism advocate, Adam Harris (22), who has Asperger’s Syndrome. Drawing on his own experiences, Adam has set up AsIAm, an organisation that supports people with autism and educates the public about the condition.

Fiacre Ryan (16) is non-verbal. Since his parents discovered an experimental method of communication called RPM in 2013, Fiacre has at last found a way to express his thoughts and feelings. His revelations continue to astonish his family and school.

Niamh Biddulph (20) strives each day to become an independent adult and dreams of going to college and having a family. Most of all, she wants to be accepted for who she is and not for the condition she has.

Hughie Malone (11) wonders what all the fuss is about? Why is society obsessed with the words like “disorder” and “normal”?.

Twins Dylan and Lee Burke (11) are both on the spectrum. Their parents are looking to the future and wonder how life will treat them in adulthood.