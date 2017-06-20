Rape victim urges others to come forward

A woman who waived her right to anonymity after being raped two years ago says she hopes her actions will help other survivors to come forward.

Dominique Meehan spoke after Keith Hearne was sentenced to 12 years in jail for her rape at a gaming convention.

She says every aspect of her life has been changed by her ordeal.

However she says she does not regret speaking publicly and she hopes that others will be able to do the same.

"I had to move home to my parents, I couldn't take care of myself," she said.

"I was suicidal, I was self-harming.

"I eventually had to spend a week in a psychiatric ward in Letterkenny, so I had to learn how to deal with men I didn't know again, only about four months after my attack.

"Literally every facet of my life has changed."