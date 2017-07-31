Raising minimum wage by 30c 'pathetic', says Junior Minister

A Minister of State has described plans to increase the minimum wage by 30 cent as "pathetic".

John Halligan says the plans to up the rate from €9.25 to €9.55 per hour don't go far enough.

It comes as the Taoiseach raised eyebrows in a recent interview, when he include minimum wage workers - whose annual salary is under €20,000 - in his definition of 'middle class'.

Minister Halligan said it is disheartening, given the high cost of living in Ireland.

"It's disappointing when you look at the cost of living, you look at the cost of housing, the cost of renting," he said.

"We have to protect those who are most vulnerable, and the people who are most vulnerable are people who don't have work, and then people earning a minimum wage."