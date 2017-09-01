Rainfall warning issued for 14 counties

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 14 counties across the country tomorrow.

The warning applies to Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.

It will be in effect from 3pm tomorrow until 6am on Sunday.

Met Éireann warns: "Heavy rain developing in the West Saturday afternoon will spread Eastwards during the evening and continue for a time overnight."

Revellers at Electric Picnic will be relieved that it does not extend to Co. Laois, but forecasters are predicting that rain will "slowly extend countrywide during the afternoon and evening" tomorrow, and turn "heavy and persistent".

Sunday is predicted to be a "cloudy, humid day with patches of rain, drizzle and fog".