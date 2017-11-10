Rail strike suspended as unions consider new Labour Court deal

Upcoming rail strikes have been suspended to allow unions consider a Labour Court recommendation to resolve a pay dispute.

The terms of the deal, revealed today, says that staff should receive a 7.5% pay increase over the next three years.

These will come into effective on December 1, 2017, December 1, 2018 and December 1, 2019.

It also recommends that staff receive a once-off €500 voucher before the end of the year, in recognition of their service to the company.

"The trade union group from Irish Rail has reached a consensus that this Labour Court recommendation, which exceeds what as on offer at the WRC, is the best that can be achieved at this time, and is worthy of a ballot among our five trade union membership," said Siptu's Greg Ennis.

Unions have now suspended the proposed strikes to ballot their members on the deal.

Iarnród Éireann welcomed the suspension of further industrial action by trade unions.

This ensures that full services will operate on November 14 and 23, and December 8. This will include additional DART, Commuter and Intercity services for the Republic of Ireland v Denmark World Cup play-off on November 14.

"The company thanks the Labour Court for arranging a hearing of the issues surrounding the current dispute, and for the urgency with which it considered the submissions and issued its recommendation," a company statement read.

"This has ensured that after two days of industrial action, customers will not suffer any further disruption in the immediate term.

"The company is reviewing the Court’s recommendation in the context of its challenging financial position."