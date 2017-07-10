Rail services disrupted in Dublin after bridge hit twice by trucks

A bridge in Dublin city has been hit twice today by trucks in two separate incidents.

The Amiens St bridge was hit by a lorry earlier this afternoon, which resulted in Irish Rail having to stop its services through Connolly Station.

Correction. Traffic currently stopped between Connolly & Tara street due to a truck hitting a bridge. Update to follow — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 10, 2017

The truck was cleared and services were resumed, only for the bridge to be struck again by another truck this evening.

Services at Connolly Station were again stopped while the lorry was quickly removed.

Delays to services through Connolly after report of truck hitting Amiens St. bridge, updates to follow. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 10, 2017

Irish Rail have advised that there will be delays to their services through the station, and added that hauliers must be aware of height restrictions for bridges.

Update: Services resuming through Connolly with delays of 30mins following Amiens St. bridge being struck, delays will ease. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 10, 2017

An Irish Rail spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: "We’ve just got the all clear now so trains are moving again.

"There will be delays of up to 30 minutes, but that will ease. This was the second truck hitting that bridge today."