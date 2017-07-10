Rail services disrupted in Dublin after bridge hit twice by trucks

A bridge in Dublin city has been hit twice today by trucks in two separate incidents.

The Amiens St bridge was hit by a lorry earlier this afternoon, which resulted in Irish Rail having to stop its services through Connolly Station.

The truck was cleared and services were resumed, only for the bridge to be struck again by another truck this evening.

Services at Connolly Station were again stopped while the lorry was quickly removed.

Irish Rail have advised that there will be delays to their services through the station, and added that hauliers must be aware of height restrictions for bridges.

An Irish Rail spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: "We’ve just got the all clear now so trains are moving again.

"There will be delays of up to 30 minutes, but that will ease. This was the second truck hitting that bridge today."

