IKEA launches online store in Ireland Lovers of Swedish furniture behemoth IKEA across the country no longer have to plan a trip to Ballymun in Dublin in advance -- they can now shop from the comfort of their own home.

Gardaí appeal for information on missing woman Ciara Farrell Gardaí wish to seek the public’s help in locating 45-year-old Ciara Farrell who is missing from Dublin since Tuesday.

70 households at risk of homelessness after being told to leave Cork city apartment block The Dáil has heard 70 households are being told to quit an apartment block in Cork city because the landlord wants to carry out refurbishments.

Latest: 13 men from three countries held in Kinahan cartel operation; Two men to appear in court tomorrow Latest: Gardai have confirmed that two men in their 30s are due to appear at a sitting of Trim District Court tomorrow at 9am charged in relation to the €5m worth of drug seizures in Ashbourneyesterday.

Waterways Ireland floods Dublin bridge underpass being used by homeless It has emerged that a walkway under a bridge at the Royal Canal in Dublin has been flooded to discourage homeless people from using it and to address general safety concerns.

Molly Martens ex-fiancé says he ’dodged a bullet’ Molly Martens ex-fiancé says he dodged a bullet when he broke up with her.