Rail services back to normal after train derailment in Dun Laoghaire

Rail services in Dublin are returning to normal this morning, following last night's derailment in Dun Laoghaire.

Passengers escaped injury when a Dart train went off the tracks at low speed.

Three separate investigations into the incident are underway, after it caused the cancellation of services last night between Lansdowne Road and Bray.

Irish Rail spokesperson Jane Cregan has said the incident happened as the train was approaching Dun Laoghaire station.

"It was just north of Dun Laoghaire station so the top of the train was almost at the station when this occurred," she said.

"But we will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident."