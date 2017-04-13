Rail disruption over Easter: here's the full schedule

Irish Rail have made a number of alterations to their schedule over Easter weekend.

The company said northside DART, Northern Commuter and Enterprise services to and from Connolly and Heuston services will be affected.

Customers should note the following works on Good Friday, April 14:

Intercity services will operate to a Friday schedule with some alterations.

DART and Northern Commuter will operate to a Saturday schedule until 7pm approx. From Friday 14 from 7pm to close of business Sunday 16 April, DART services will operate between Connolly and Greystones only.

No DART services will operate between Connolly and Malahide/Howth during this time. Dublin Bus will honour rail tickets.

Northern Commuter services will operate between Skerries and Drogheda and Dundalk only. Bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Skerries, serving Donabate. Rush & Lusk station will remain closed for the duration of the works and Dublin Bus will honour tickets to and from Rush and Lusk.

Enterprise services after 7pm will operate between Drogheda and Belfast with a bus transfer between Connolly and Drogheda.

Maynooth/M3 Parkway services will operate to a Saturday schedule with the addition of the 06.15 Longford-Pearse and 17.15 Connolly-Longford services. Docklands Station is closed on this day.

Portlaoise/Kildare/Newbridge Commuter services will operate to a Friday schedule with some alterations. There will also be a limited peak Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock service. See www.irishrail.ie for full information.

Cork Commuter will operate to a Saturday schedule.

Easter Saturday, April 15 - Intercity Heuston Alterations:

A normal service will operate until 1pm but no services will operate to or from Heuston for the remainder of the day due to line improvement.

After 13.00hrs, services between Dublin and Cork will operate with bus transfers between Heuston and Newbridge/Portlaoise, with onward train services, approximately every two hours. Dublin Heuston/Limerick services will operate with connections to/from all Dublin Heuston/Cork services at Limerick Junction.

Tralee services will operate with connections to/from Dublin Heuston / Cork services at Mallow.Nenagh Line customers, please change at Ballybrophy as normal for connecting services.

Dublin Heuston/Galway and Dublin Heuston/Westport services after 13.30hrs will operate with bus transfers between Heuston and Kildare and onward train services.

Dublin Heuston/Waterford services after 13.30hrs will operate with bus transfers between Heuston and Athy, with onward train services.

An hourly commuter rail service will operate between Heuston and Hazelhatch, and bus connections will also be available between Hazelhatch and Sallins / Newbridge. Intercity services will serve stations between Newbridge and Portlaoise.

Connolly/Sligo and Connolly/Rosslare services will operate to a normal Saturday service.

DART will operate to a Saturday schedule between Connolly and Greystones only.

No DART services will operate between Connolly and Malahide/Howth. Dublin Bus will honour rail tickets.

Northern Commuter services will operate between Skerries and Drogheda and Dundalk only. Bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Skerries, serving Donabate. Rush & Lusk station will remain closed for the duration of the works and Dublin Bus will honour tickets to and from Rush and Lusk.

Enterprise will operate between Drogheda and Belfast with a bus transfer between Connolly and Drogheda.

Maynooth/M3 Parkway services will operate to a normal Saturday schedule.

Cork Commuter will operate to a normal Saturday schedule.

Easter Sunday, April 16:

Intercity (excluding Enterprise) will operate to a Sunday service with some time alterations, and some cancellations.

The following morning services will be part-substituted by bus:

08.00 Heuston/Galway will have bus transfers between Heuston and Newbridge

08.30 Heuston/Tralee will have bus transfers between Heuston and Portlaoise

09.10 Heuston/Waterford will have bus transfers between Heuston and Athy

DART will operate to a Sunday schedule between Connolly and Greystones only.

No DART services will operate between Connolly and Malahide/Howth. Dublin Bus will honour rail tickets.

Northern Commuter services will operate between Skerries and Drogheda and Dundalk only. Bus transfers will operate between Connolly and Skerries, serving Donabate. Rush & Lusk station will remain closed for the duration of the works and Dublin Bus will honour tickets to and from Rush and Lusk.

Enterprise will operate between Drogheda and Belfast with a bus transfer between Connolly and Drogheda.

Maynooth/M3 Parkway services will operate to a normal Sunday schedule.

Portlaoise/Kildare/Newbridge Commuter services will operate to a Sunday schedule with some alterations.

Cork Commuter will operate to a normal Sunday schedule.

Easter Monday, April 17

DART services will operate to a Sunday schedule.

Northern Commuter, Maynooth Commuter, Kildare/Portlaoise commuter will operate to a Sunday schedule with minor revisions.

Cork Commuter will operate to an hourly service on Cork/Cobh and an hourly service on Cork/Midleton approximately.

Sligo and Rosslare services operate to a Sunday schedule.

Heuston Intercity routes will operate to a Monday schedule, with a significant number of alterations.

Enterprise services will operate to a Monday service, except for:

06.30 Newry to Connolly is cancelled.

07.35 Connolly to Belfast includes a bus transfer from Connolly to Drogheda.

Full service information is available at www.irishrail.ie.