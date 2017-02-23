Raids in Waterford and Tallaght lead to cocaine and ecstasy seizures

Gardaí and Revenue are investigating after cocaine and ecstasy with an estimated street value of €130,000 was discovered in separate raids in Waterford and Tallaght.

The Waterford seizure follows a joint operation by the Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, Revenue, and Gardaí from the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit.

The investigation targeting Organised Crime Groups resulted in the identification and interception of a consignment which arrived into Ireland.

A search resulted in the seizure of approximately 1kg of Cocaine believed to be destined for the Irish Market.

An investigation is ongoing both here and internationally.

Meanwhile, as part of ongoing investigations targeting Organised Crime in the Tallaght area Gardaí from the Special Crime Task Force searched a house in the Donamore area. During the search Gardaí seized quantities of suspected Cocaine and Ecstasy with an estimated street value of €60,000 (analysis pending) along with other drugs paraphernalia.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.